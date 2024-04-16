Main Street Research LLC Purchases 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $508.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

