Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ITJTY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

