Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $320.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.24. The stock had a trading volume of 364,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $254.31 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day moving average is $357.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

