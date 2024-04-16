Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

LMBS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 70,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

