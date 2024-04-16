Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 73,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

