Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Decreases By 5.7%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DHT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of -0.33. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DHT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DHT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

