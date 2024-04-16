Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Forrester Research worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Forrester Research Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $367.44 million, a P/E ratio of 111.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

