MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$44.48 and a one year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

