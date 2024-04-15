CIBC Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:TXG traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.41. 104,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.98. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$25.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Torex Gold Resources

About Torex Gold Resources

In other news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,715 shares of company stock worth $78,078. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

