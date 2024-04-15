Financial Contrast: Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rand Worldwide and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 6 7 0 2.54

Profitability

Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 50.22%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide 11.48% 148.00% 32.40% Sprinklr 7.02% 8.15% 4.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Sprinklr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $376.93 million 1.52 $46.05 million N/A N/A Sprinklr $732.36 million 4.20 $51.40 million $0.18 62.50

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Rand Worldwide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

