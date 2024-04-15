Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $505.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $458.00 to $505.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $455.76.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $495.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.00. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.