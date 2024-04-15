Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Declines By 17.2%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NSANY opened at $7.65 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

