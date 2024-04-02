GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GFL traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 1,307,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,841. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

