Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after buying an additional 829,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after buying an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,747,000 after buying an additional 56,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.71. 1,354,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.