82,444 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 331,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 926,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,100,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 209,166 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 157,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

