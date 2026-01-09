BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.82. Approximately 439,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 593,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.83.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.85.

Get BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF alerts:

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.