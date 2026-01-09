Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.6220 and last traded at $10.6220. Approximately 1,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
Resona Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.
Resona Company Profile
Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) represents the American depositary receipt for Resona Holdings, a prominent Japanese financial services group. Through its flagship Resona Bank and subsidiary Saitama Resona Bank, the company offers a broad suite of commercial and retail banking services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Its product lineup includes deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management, foreign exchange, trade finance and credit card services.
In addition to traditional banking operations, Resona provides wealth management and trust services, securities underwriting and brokerage, as well as real estate financing and asset administration.
