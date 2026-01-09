PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.50 and last traded at GBX 21. 555,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 488,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Get PetroTal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTAL

PetroTal Price Performance

About PetroTal

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.50. The company has a market cap of £191.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri?quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.