VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.20 and last traded at $258.70. 3,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.15.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average of $247.98.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF

About VanEck Retail ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 29,984.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.