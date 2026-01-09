VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.20 and last traded at $258.70. 3,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.15.
VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average of $247.98.
VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF
About VanEck Retail ETF
The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
