Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 13,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 11,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.8160.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 927.0%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based diversified real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages and develops a broad portfolio of income-producing properties. The trust’s holdings span office, industrial, retail and multi-residential asset classes, with a focus on stable cash flow and long-term value creation. Through proactive leasing strategies and targeted capital improvements, Artis seeks to maximize occupancy and rental rates across its property mix.

The trust’s real estate portfolio is concentrated in major Canadian urban markets, including Ontario, Quebec and Western Canada.

