StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 32,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 19,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

StorageVault Canada is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and operating self-storage facilities across Canada. The company’s portfolio includes properties under the StorageVault, The Storage Box and Guardian Self Storage brands, offering a range of unit sizes and amenities designed to meet both personal and commercial needs.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, StorageVault Canada has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of new facilities.

