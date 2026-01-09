Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Daifuku Trading Up 4.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. is a global leader in material handling systems and factory automation equipment. Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company designs, manufactures and integrates a wide range of automated solutions for industries such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, e-commerce and airport logistics. Daifuku’s core offerings include conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), industrial robots, sortation equipment and baggage handling systems.

In addition to its product portfolio, Daifuku provides end-to-end services encompassing system design, installation, maintenance and remote monitoring.

