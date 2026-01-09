Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.9440.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.0921 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CDPYF) is one of Canada’s largest publicly traded real estate investment trusts, specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of residential rental properties. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Toronto, the trust focuses on delivering stable and growing distributions through investments in multi-family apartment buildings, townhome complexes and manufactured home communities.

CAPREIT’s portfolio spans major metropolitan and regional markets across Canada, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba.

