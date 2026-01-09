Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.18 and last traded at $80.94. 436,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 189,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin?targeting therapies for fibrotic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary antibody discovery platform, Gemini identifies and optimizes highly selective inhibitors of integrin subunits that play a key role in activating transforming growth factor?? (TGF-?), a central driver of tissue fibrosis. The company’s approach is designed to block fibrotic signaling at its source, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with broader anti?fibrotic agents.

Gemini’s lead programs are directed toward chronic kidney disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, two areas with significant unmet medical need and limited treatment options.

