Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 35.3% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 35.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 106,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 60,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Blue Star Gold Trading Up 35.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.34.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as WPC Resources Inc and changed its name to Blue Star Gold Corp. in January 2019. Blue Star Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

