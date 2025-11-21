Putnam Mun Oppo Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Putnam Mun Oppo Price Performance
Putnam Mun Oppo stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Putnam Mun Oppo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.
Putnam Mun Oppo Company Profile
