Putnam Mun Oppo Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Putnam Mun Oppo Price Performance

Putnam Mun Oppo stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Putnam Mun Oppo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Get Putnam Mun Oppo alerts:

Putnam Mun Oppo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.