MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $345.90

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.90 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.56). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.56), with a volume of 43,410 shares traded.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.53 million, a PE ratio of -8,975.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.31.

Insider Transactions at MIGO Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Richard Davidson purchased 7,000 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($30,249.11). In other MIGO Opportunities Trust news, insider Richard Davidson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($30,249.11). Also, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($43,213.01). 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

