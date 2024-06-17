Swipe Hits One Day Volume of $9.72 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Swipe has a market cap of $156.48 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 607,440,154 coins and its circulating supply is 607,438,203 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

