Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,827.68

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and approximately $199,827.68 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

