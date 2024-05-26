Pierre Beaudoin Sells 10,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.

Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.36.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

