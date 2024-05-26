Pierre Beaudoin Sells 10,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.
Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
