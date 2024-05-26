Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Insider Sells $131,836.25 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $151.15 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

