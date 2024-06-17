CEEK VR Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.79 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $33.60 million and $1.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,611.25 or 0.99731073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04430588 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,335,027.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.