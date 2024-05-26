Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

