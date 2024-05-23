Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NTRA opened at $108.51 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,628 shares of company stock worth $29,214,503. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

