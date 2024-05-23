Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 1,052.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,064.29 ($13.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.33) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($13.68) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 839.20 ($10.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The company has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,138.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,165.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

