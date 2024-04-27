Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SMIN stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $894.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

