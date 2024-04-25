Oppenheimer Trims WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Target Price to $11.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WT. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $11,022,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $8,342,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

