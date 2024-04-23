Acala Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.63 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $116.63 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

