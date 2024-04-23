Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

CG stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.64. 248,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,591. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.51.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

