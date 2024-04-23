Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,128,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Shell by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Shell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 237,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.