Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,832 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.