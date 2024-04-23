Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE OHI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 270.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

