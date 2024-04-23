Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
CCA stock opened at C$56.36 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$72.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
