Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $605.65 and its 200-day moving average is $513.07. Netflix has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

