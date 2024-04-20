Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PBW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 901,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,843. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.