CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 3.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

