Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 38,222 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

