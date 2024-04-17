Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 165,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,900. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

