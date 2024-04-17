PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 43,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 67,664 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.22.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,523,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 380.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

