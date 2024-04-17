4,800 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 8,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.